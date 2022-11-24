MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

