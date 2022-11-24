Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of MAA opened at $161.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.