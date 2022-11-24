Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNMD. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 50.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.77 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 2.35 and a 12-month high of 32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.48.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.58 by 0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $29,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

