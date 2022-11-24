Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:MG opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mistras Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $8.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 430,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

