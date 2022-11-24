Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Mistras Group Price Performance
NYSE:MG opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mistras Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $8.76.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
