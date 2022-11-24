Mizuho Reiterates Neutral Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Intel stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

