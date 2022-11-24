Mizuho Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $100.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $235.97.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

