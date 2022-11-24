Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Monadelphous Group Stock Performance
Shares of MOPHY stock opened at 8.61 on Tuesday. Monadelphous Group has a fifty-two week low of 6.24 and a fifty-two week high of 8.66.
About Monadelphous Group
