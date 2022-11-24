Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOPHY stock opened at 8.61 on Tuesday. Monadelphous Group has a fifty-two week low of 6.24 and a fifty-two week high of 8.66.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

About Monadelphous Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.