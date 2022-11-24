Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MOPHY stock opened at 8.61 on Tuesday. Monadelphous Group has a fifty-two week low of 6.24 and a fifty-two week high of 8.66.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

