Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $50.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $39.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Children’s Place

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

