Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $50.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.
Children’s Place Stock Performance
Shares of PLCE opened at $39.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $101.55.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
