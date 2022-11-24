Morgan Stanley Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $248.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.97.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $378.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.11.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $280,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $15,489,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.4% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.