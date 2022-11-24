Morgan Stanley Lowers Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $10.00

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Sumo Logic stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $16.44.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sumo Logic

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,278 shares of company stock worth $753,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.