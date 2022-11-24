Morgan Stanley Raises 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Price Target to GBX 1,816

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,734 ($20.50) to GBX 1,816 ($21.47) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
3i Group Trading Up 3.7 %
OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.
About 3i Group
