Morgan Stanley Trims Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Target Price to $165.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assurant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.20.

NYSE AIZ opened at $127.04 on Monday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

