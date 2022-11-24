Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,847,354.30 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $1,847,354.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,480,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,486,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.5 %

Morningstar stock opened at $246.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 72.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $20,918,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

