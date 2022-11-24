Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,847,354.30 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $1,847,354.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,480,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,486,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Morningstar Stock Up 1.5 %
Morningstar stock opened at $246.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
