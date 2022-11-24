National Bankshares Analysts Give goeasy (TSE:GSY) a C$175.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSY. TD Securities set a C$200.00 target price on shares of goeasy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$191.29.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$120.12 on Monday. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$95.00 and a 52-week high of C$188.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

