National Bankshares Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$47.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.58.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

BLX stock opened at C$37.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$51.55.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Boralex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.