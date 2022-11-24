National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.