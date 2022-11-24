NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut NetEase from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NetEase stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $115.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 549.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

