New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
About New Concept Energy
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.