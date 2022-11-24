Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 36,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 461,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

