Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nordson by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Insider Activity

Nordson Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDSN opened at $234.40 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $271.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.