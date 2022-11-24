Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 2.4 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after buying an additional 1,785,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3,313.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 671,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.