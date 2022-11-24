Northland Securities Begins Coverage on inTEST (NYSE:INTT)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

inTEST Stock Performance

NYSE:INTT opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

