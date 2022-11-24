NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 4.1%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 18,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,532,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,402.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,402.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 27,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $147,039.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,145 shares of company stock valued at $633,303. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 98.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

