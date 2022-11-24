Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NXP opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.