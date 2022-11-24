NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.09.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.70. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $334.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

