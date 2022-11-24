NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,018 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 180,918 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $33,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

