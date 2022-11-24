O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 278 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $165.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.00. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

