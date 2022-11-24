O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Several brokerages have commented on COOP. Compass Point dropped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $843,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.