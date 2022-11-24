O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4,883.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 612,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

