O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 417 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX opened at $237.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

