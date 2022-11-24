O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

