O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TimkenSteel worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $18.77 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $834.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TimkenSteel Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

