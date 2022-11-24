O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,473 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

