O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

