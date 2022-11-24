O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Targa Resources by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

