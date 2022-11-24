O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 57.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

