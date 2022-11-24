O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,262 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of AECOM by 6.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 32,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

