O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $365,038,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $239,102,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $163,479,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $142,813,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $127,933,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $241.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.51. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $244.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

