O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

LNC stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $76.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

