O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 2.3 %

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

NYSE TPL opened at $2,576.79 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,825.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.