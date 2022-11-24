O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 14.0% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crane by 6.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 9.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,659 shares of company stock worth $15,518,955. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

