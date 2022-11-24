O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

NYSE MOS opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

