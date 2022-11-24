O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

