O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 7,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.24.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS stock opened at $211.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.76 and a one year high of $363.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

