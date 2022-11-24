O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

SYK opened at $230.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

