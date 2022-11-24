Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OPI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $719.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.68 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,444.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

