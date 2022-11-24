Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 5.8 %

Okta stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.