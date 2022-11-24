Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 62

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 63 ($0.74) to GBX 62 ($0.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

ODMUF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

