Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

OMC opened at $78.19 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.