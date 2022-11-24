Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $37.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 44,562 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Further Reading

